Without preparing entire judgment, judge can't pronounce its concluding portion in open court: SC

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

The top court also directed the sacking of a trial court judge in Karnataka found guilty of pronouncing the outcome of a case without preparing the judgment.

A judicial officer cannot pronounce the concluding portion of a judgment in the open court without the entire text of the judgment being prepared or dictated, the Supreme Court has said.

The top court also directed the sacking of a trial court judge in Karnataka found guilty of pronouncing the outcome of a case without preparing the judgment.

The SC direction came on a plea filed by the Registrar General of the High Court of Karnataka who had challenged the HC's division bench order on the judge's reinstatement by quashing the termination order passed by its full court.

Coming down heavily on the Karnataka High Court for "white-washing" serious charges, a SC bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal said the conduct of the judge is unacceptable.