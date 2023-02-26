 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wheat growers fear crop loss as temperature hits above-normal range

Feb 26, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

While the maximum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana have been hovering above normal limits for several days, minimum temperatures too had registered an increase.

Parwinder Singh, a farmer from Punjab's Kapurthala district, like many wheat growers in the state, is fearing loss of crops due to above-normal temperature in the past few days.

Singh, a farmer from Talwandi Mehma, said at this time of the year, "the crop does not need very warm days. If temperatures continue to remain above normal for several days, it can adversely impact the wheat crop".

While the maximum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana have been hovering above normal limits for several days, minimum temperatures too had registered an increase. But for the past two-three days, the minimum temperatures have been hovering close to normal range.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said, "Sudden rise in temperatures and their continuation for several days can impact the grain quality and yield." However, Kokrikalan said that good thing is that during the past couple of days the minimum temperatures have seen a slight fall and mornings are cooler.