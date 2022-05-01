What are AIR, DD allowed to air? No wrong map of India among 14 new points in first-ever code update

The current programme code followed by the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) — a spartan list of what the state-owned broadcasters are allowed to air — is set to be expanded in an attempt to make it more comprehensive and current to address other newer challenges in the sphere of programming, News18.com has learnt.

A new draft code has been circulated within the Prasar Bharati, DD and AIR, seeking comments from all head of programmes of all AIR stations and DD Kendras. This is the first time that the code is being upgraded.

The proposed programme code expands the existing one with at least 14 additional points, some of which also feature in the Programme and Advertising Codes under the Cable TV Network Rules, 1994, which governs content aired by private satellite channels.

As per sources in the government, some of the new points proposed by the draft code state that AIR and DD will not air programmes which misuse or wrongly depict/present the national flag, national emblem, national anthem and map of India or those which may cause disharmony in Centre-State relations.

The broadcasters will also not air programmes that contain undue and out of context publicity or glorification of individuals, institutions or organisations, contravene prevailing laws, including provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957, aggravate social inequities and evils like caste, child marriage, dowry, alcohol and substance abuse, as per the proposed code.

No programme portraying violence against children, women and senior citizens, including physical and emotional maltreatment without concern for their health and safety, privacy and dignity, will be aired as per the draft code.

Also, programmes encouraging ecological damage or those that have been produced by causing cruelty to animals and destruction of the environment, will not be allowed broadcast as per the draft code.

A communication by Prasar Bharati to all zonal heads of content operations stated that the existing code followed by DD and AIR was formulated before Prasar Bharati came into existence and thus there was a need to realign some of the aspects of this code with the Prasar Bharati Act, 1990.

A senior AIR official told News18.com that the earlier code predated Prasar Bharati and had several outdated clauses. “This exercise was to harmonise the codes with Prasar Bharati Act and make them current,” the official said.

WHAT’S BORROWED FROM PROGRAMME AND ADVERTISING CODE?

Some other points which have been added to the proposed code and were borrowed from the Programme and Advertising Code for private television channels include not airing programme that maligns or defames any individual in person or certain groups, affects the social, public and moral life of the country, or those containing superstition, dogma or blind belief, hindering development of scientific temper and spirit of inquiry.

Other points in the code include no carrying of programmes that contain visuals or words that reflect a slandering, ironical and snobbish attitude in the portrayal of certain ethnic, linguistic and regional groups or those denigrating women by depicting them in an indecent or derogatory manner.

WHAT’S RETAINED FROM EXISTING CODE?

The proposed code also retains the basic points stated in the existing programme code, which states that AIR and DD will not air programmes containing criticism of friendly countries, attacks on religion or communities, anything obscene or defamatory, incitement to violence or anything against maintenance of law and order or anything amounting to contempt of court.

The existing code also states that the broadcasters will also not carry programmes which cast aspersion against the integrity of the President, Governors and the judiciary, attack on a political party by name, hostile criticism of any state or the Centre or anything showing disrespect to the constitution or advocating change in the Constitution by violent means, under the code.

Programmes that advocate changes in a constitutional way are permitted for broadcast under the code.