Western Railway launches app for live tracking of trains on Mumbai suburban network

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

According to the zonal railway, the 'Yatri' app also has several other features.

The Western Railway has launched a mobile application which will allow commuters to check the live status of trains on its suburban network spread between Churchgate station in south Mumbai and Dahanu in adjoining Palghar district.

Western Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra launched the app at Churchgate station concourse on Wednesday in the presence of railway officials and other dignitaries, WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said in a press release.

The Western Railway has installed GPS tracking devices in all its suburban trains, which will enable the app to provide their real-time location.