 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

UPSC declares results of Civil Services (Main) Examination 2022

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The results of Civil Services (Main) Examination 2022 were declared on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to an official statement.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The main examination was held from September 16 to September 25.

The UPSC has put up on its website (www.upsc.gov.in) a list of roll numbers of the successful candidates.

Dates of personality tests (interviews) of the successful candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

The e-summon letters of personality tests of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission's website, the UPSC said in the statement.