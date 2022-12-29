 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Union minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate bridge on Zuari river in Goa

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

The cable-stayed structure, termed by the government to be the country's widest bridge once fully completed, is located on the Zuari river at Cortalim village on Margao-Panaji National Highway, about 15 km from the state capital.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Thursday evening inaugurate the first phase of a new bridge constructed on the Zuari river in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

The bridge is considered as an important link between North and South Goa.

CM Sawant told reporters on Wednesday that Union minister Gadkari will inaugurate the first phase of the bridge during a function scheduled at the site on Thursday evening.

He said the bridge would be opened for traffic from Thursday midnight.

The bridge will reduce the travel time between North Goa and South Goa districts, he said.