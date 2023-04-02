 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address rally in Bihar's Nawada on April 2

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Hisua area in Bihar's Nawada district on April 2.

He arrived in Patna on April 1 and put up at a city hotel, where he met state BJP leaders.

His scheduled visit to Sashastra Seema Bal's Patna Frontier on April 2 morning was cancelled due to "unavoidable reasons", a statement said.

Shah was scheduled to dedicate to the public nine establishments of the SSB and conduct "bhoomi pujan" for a new Patna Frontier building.