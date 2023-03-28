 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Court rejects Atiq Ahmed's plea seeking protection in Uttar Pradesh

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

Ahmed said the Uttar Pradesh police were in all likelihood seeking his transit remand and police remand to take him from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj and he "genuinely apprehends that he may be eliminated during this transit period".

The Supreme Court on March 28 rejected gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed’s plea seeking protection after alleging a threat to life in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahmed, who was shifted to Prayagraj from Gujarat stated through his lawyer that his life is under threat in Uttar Pradesh and asked the court to grant him protection. He was convicted by an MP/MLA court in Prayagraj on March 28 for the kidnapping and murder of Umesh Pal.

A bench of the apex court led by Justice Ajay Rastogi refused to entertain the plea and told Ahmed’s lawyer that the state machinery will protect him as he is in the custody of the police.