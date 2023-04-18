 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UGC bars Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies from offering distance learning, online courses

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:09 PM IST

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also cautioned potential students against taking admission in any course offered by the institute.

The UGC has barred noted business school Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) from offering distance learning and online programmes due to gross violation of norms, an official said on Tuesday.

Established in 1981, the institute was accorded university status in 2003.

"Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Maharashtra has not adhered to the UGC regulations and is in gross violations with regard to functioning of the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), quality of Self Learning Material and e-Learning Material (e-LM), nomenclature of Centre for Distance and Online Learning," UGC secretary Manish Joshi said.