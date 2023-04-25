 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UGC, AICTE, NCERT must come together to create framework for mapping future skills: Dharmendra Pradhan

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

The Centre is deliberating on ways to formalise skilling in the school education system, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday, asserting the UGC, AICTE and NCERT must come together to create a framework for mapping future skills.

The minister also said ”we need to de-link degrees from competency and envision a future where competency would prevail”. Pradhan made the comments in an interaction with reporters here ahead of the 3rd G20 Education Working Group Meeting.

”Deliberations are going on about how to formalise skilling in our school education system. Today, we discussed with the delegates from Singapore the way forward for a comprehensive and substantive partnership towards skilling,” he said.

The minister noted that the deliberations going on at G20 forum will aid the implementation of new National Education Policy by understanding and adopting best practices and global models.