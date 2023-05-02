 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Trai recommends directs access of service providers' data to DoT for ease of doing business

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST

The telecom service providers are required to keep the records of all the operation and maintenance command logs for a period of 12 months, including the actual command given, who gave the command, when it was given with date and time and from where.

TRAI

The Department of Telecom should create a secured system to seamlessly access service providers' data like command logs and supply chain documents to simplify existing security conditions prescribed under current permits, sector regulator Trai recommended on Tuesday.

The telecom service providers are required to keep the records of all the operation and maintenance command logs for a period of 12 months, including the actual command given, who gave the command, when it was given with date and time and from where. The same set of information is further required to be stored for the next 24 months in a non-online mode which becomes voluminous.

In its recommendation on "Ease of Doing Business in Telecom and Broadcasting Sector", the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recommended that the DoT should review and simplify the existing security conditions prescribed in the telecom licence agreement regarding maintaining command logs and supply chain documents.

"Instead of seeking every bit of information from the service provider, DoT may examine to create static IP based secure access system to seamlessly access such data of the service providers. Government should assimilate the basic concept of enabling the ecosystem by accessing the relevant information, as and when expedient," Trai said.