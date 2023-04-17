TN CM launches YouTube stream of Assembly proceedings in sign language

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched an initiative to broadcast Assembly proceedings in sign language on YouTube and on TV channels for the benefit of people with hearing impairments.

In the presence of Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Stalin launched the initiative, and it was translated in sign language by sign language interpreters. Assembly proceedings (compilations) would now be explained in sign language and streamed on YouTube and also be telecast on television channels.

The initiative of the Department for the Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons under Stalin was launched at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat. Ministers and top officials participated. PTI VGN VGN ANE