 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

There's a problem brewing in Punjab

Sandipan Deb
Feb 26, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal needs to take some decisive action in Punjab. And the Union government must get involved right now.

(Representational Image)

A very serious crisis could be looming in Punjab. The portents have been there for some time now, but no government seems to have done anything about it.

On Thursday (February 23), a mob armed with sticks, swords and guns attacked the police station at Ajnala in Amritsar district. They wanted Lovepreet Singh Toofan, arrested on a kidnapping charge, released. Toofan is an aide of Amritpal Singh Sandhu, a man hardly anyone outside Punjab had heard of till that day. But now we know that he is a self-appointed leader of the resurgent Khalistan movement which had claimed thousands of lives in the 1970s and 1980s.

Amritpal Singh was confident enough to serve an ultimatum that Toofan must be released within an hour or the Punjab government would be responsible for the consequences. The government caved in. The police quickly announced that Toofan was innocent and freed him the next day, as soon as the courts opened. Regardless of whether there was a credible case against Toofan or not, this was a craven act of surrender that should worry all Indians.

This man, Amritpal Singh, appears to have been projecting himself openly as a 21st century version of the original Khalistani leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He spouts nonsense like Khalistan is not “a negative or taboo concept”, but should be viewed “from an intellectual standpoint for its potential geopolitical advantages”. He has even gone to the extent of saying that home minister Amit Shah could meet the same fate as Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards. That this man is roaming around freely is quite amazing.