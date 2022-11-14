 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The six biggest mistakes on your CV

Bloomberg
Nov 14, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

Recruiters scan CVs for about seven seconds, according to James Reed, chairman of the recruitment service provider The Reed Group. Brief glances could decide who gets cut from the applicant list, and spelling mistakes are the easiest way to start trimming.

Applying for a new job requires a CV custom built to impress hiring managers and show off your skills.

Here are some of the top tips on what to avoid, according to HR experts interviewed by Bloomberg.

How long should a CV be?

Outlining your entire life experience over endless pages is the first mistake you can make. Don’t make your CV too long.

Ideally, it should be between two and three pages. Recruitment provider Hays’s director of permanent appointments, Gaelle Blake, says two and a half is the sweet spot. You can put put everything in but still staying concise.