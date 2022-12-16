 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

The great game continues: Why China wants Tawang

Ranjit Bhushan
Dec 16, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

The December 9 incident indicates a total breakdown in Sino-Indian bilateral ties, and increased aggression by the Chinese in the Arunachal sector, the main scene of action in 1962.

(Representative Image)

Atop a lush, grassy mountainside in west Arunachal Pradesh sits the world’s second-largest Tibetan monastery, in Tawang.

This magnificent multi-storied Buddhist monastery presides over a vast collection of connected buildings and structures, sprawled across an entire mountainside. It is one of the last remnants of a seriously-endangered Tibetan culture.

And it is this monastery that China covets the most — it was here that Tibetan leader Dalai Lama stayed briefly in March 1959 while escaping from his country. For the big dragon, taking Tawang one day is part of an unstated policy.

It was also here in the Yangtze sector in Tawang last week that China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to ‘unilaterally change the status quo’ with a contingent of more than 300. They were prevented by the Indian Army from crossing over, leading to injuries on both sides, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.

The significance of the Chinese assault on December 9 lies in the fact that it was the first major faceoff between troops of the two countries since the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020, which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number on the Chinese side — Beijing officially acknowledged four casualties.

A new low