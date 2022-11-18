 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Terror financing more dangerous than terror, says Home Minister Amit Shah

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST

To achieve the goal of ”No Money for Terror”, the global community must understand the ”Mode – Medium – Method” of terror financing and adopt the principle of ’One Mind, One Approach’ in cracking down on it, he said.

Terrorism is undoubtedly the most serious threat to global peace and security, but terror financing is more dangerous than terrorism itself, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

To achieve the goal of ”No Money for Terror”, the global community must understand the ”Mode – Medium – Method” of terror financing and adopt the principle of ’One Mind, One Approach’ in cracking down on it, he said. He noted that in the last few years, India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has succeeded in cracking down on terror financing, and said that the ”means and methods” of terrorism are nurtured from such funding.

”The transformation of terrorism from ’dynamite to metaverse’ and ’AK-47 to virtual assets’ is definitely a matter of concern for the countries of the world. And we all have to work together to formulate a common strategy against it,” he said.

The darknet is being used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identities, Shah said. ”Additionally, there is an increase in the use of virtual assets like cryptocurrency. We need to understand the patterns of these darknet activities and find their solutions,” Shah said.

”I believe that financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism itself because the ’means and methods’ of terrorism are nurtured from such funding. Financing of terrorism weakens the economy of countries,” Shah told delegates at the conference hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs here.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan and China, the home minister said there are countries that ”seek to undermine, or even hinder, our collective resolve to fight terrorism”.