Teachers' associations oppose draft norms to allow entry of foreign universities in India

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

The associations have urged students, teachers, parents and citizens to "resist and defeat this undermining of our sovereignty".

Teachers' associations here have opposed the Centre's new draft regulations allowing foreign universities to set up campuses in the country, saying it will lead to educational institutions being converted into commercial enterprises.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had last week announced the draft regulations for 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India'.

According to the draft norms, foreign universities, for the first time, will be able to set up their campuses in India. They will also be allowed to decide on the admission process, fee structure, and repatriate their funds back home.

In a statement, the Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers' Association (AADTA), AAP's teachers' wing, alleged that the UGC has opened the doors for foreign universities for the welfare of coaching institutes not students.

"The social justice concerns have been totally ignored which is very important in our context where higher education is very effective means for social change," the AADTA said in a statement.