'Sunrise' Sector: Modi Govt's solar cooktop push set to fuel sweeping change in India's energy scene

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

The PM will also be launching E20 (ethanol-blended) fuel on February 6 after the phased rollout of E20 planned to commence from April 2023 has been advanced to February 6.

Government sources said the double-burner solar cooking top would be unveiled as part of an initiative of Indian Oil Corporation and the patent has been shared with enlisted vendors for manufacturing, marketing and providing after-sales service to enable them to use it for scaling up production and marketing them as widely as possible. The price of the solar cooking top is expected to be around Rs 15,000 with the government planning a subsidy like for solar pumps, and option of paying the money in instalments, and ultimately bringing down the price to below Rs 10,000 by scaling of quantity. “We expect that everyone who has an LPG connection would buy a solar cooking top as well additionally,” a senior government official told News18 on Friday.

“If this green, clean, effective, and permanent solution for the cooking needs of the families reaches about 3 crore households by 2025-26, then this deployment of solar cookers is expected to lead to the following benefits over a period of 7 years — savings in LPG cost by more than Rs 1 lakh crore, Forex savings of Rs 50,000 crore, CO2 emissions reduction by 50 million tonnes, and marketable carbon credits worth about Rs 4,000 crore,” the official said.

Government sources said the country had come a long way from using firewood to kerosene to LPG cylinders, and the solar cooking top could bring in a new revolution in kitchens in the country. Sources said the World Bank and Melinda Gates had also shown interest if the technology can be scaled up for countries in the Global South.