Stepping down as NCP chief, says Sharad Pawar; party leaders, workers implore him to continue

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

Pawar's announcement, which came at an event to release the updated version of his Marathi autobiography, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party, and many were seen crying and pleading with the Maratha strongman to reconsider his decision.

Sharad Pawar (PTI)

Dropping a bombshell, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president NCP chief, Sharad Pawar, resignationPawar on Tuesday said he is stepping down as chief of the political outfit he founded and helmed since 1999.

A meeting of a committee of party leaders -- which Pawar said should decide on the election for his successor -- was held at his residence later, after which top NCP leader Ajit Pawar announced that his uncle will need two to three days to "think over" his decision.

Sharad Pawar's announcement came less than a fortnight after NCP's Lok Sabha member and his daughter Supriya Sule indicated that there will be two political "blasts" (political) in 15 days, one in Delhi and another in Maharashtra.