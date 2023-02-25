 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sonia Gandhi's speech showed desperation, lacked realisation as to why Congress' appeal so limited

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the former Congress president's speech at her party's plenary session in Nava Raipur reeked of desperation and lacked the realisation as to why the opposition party's appeal has become so limited.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

The BJP on Saturday slammed Sonia Gandhi for her charge that its government has captured every institution, saying it is an assault on the autonomy and institutional respect of these bodies.

If the people of the country don't vote for the Congress, then why she should blame the Election Commission, he said, adding that Gandhi and her party are unwilling to recognise the "stark fact" that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership all sections of society, be it Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women or the middle class, have received the fruits of development.

It happened because of honest governance and delivery, Prasad said.