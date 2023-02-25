Sonia Gandhi's speech showed desperation, lacked realisation as to why Congress' appeal so limited

The BJP on Saturday slammed Sonia Gandhi for her charge that its government has captured every institution, saying it is an assault on the autonomy and institutional respect of these bodies.

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the former Congress president's speech at her party's plenary session in Nava Raipur reeked of desperation and lacked the realisation as to why the opposition party's appeal has become so limited.

If the people of the country don't vote for the Congress, then why she should blame the Election Commission, he said, adding that Gandhi and her party are unwilling to recognise the "stark fact" that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership all sections of society, be it Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women or the middle class, have received the fruits of development.

It happened because of honest governance and delivery, Prasad said.

Echoing his views, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said the Congress conclave symbolises its despair, negativity and ill-will. The Congress has become the country's "dark spot" while India has become the world's "bright spot" under Modi's leadership, he said. Related stories G20 finance meeting to end without consensus on war in Ukraine

PM Modi gifts Meghalaya stoles, Nagaland shawls to German Chancellor Repeated rejections by people have taken the opposition party to the depth of despair, he added. Prasad said people also recall the rampant corruption, crony capitalism and the promotion of family rule under the previous Congress dispensations which have led the party to its present miserable position. "There is no honest introspection at the Congress meet," he said. In her address, Gandhi said this is a particularly challenging time for the Congress and the country. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have captured every institution. The BJP is fuelling the fire of hatred and viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits and tribals," she alleged. Prasad said her charges were uncalled for and unwarranted. "What she alleged was totally baseless and utterly reprehensible," he said. The Congress came to power in states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the polls overseen by the EC, he noted, claiming that the party will lose power there too. Both the states will have assembly polls later this year. The Congress and some of its leaders have problems with the media and the Supreme Court as well, he said. The people of India trust Modi because of his governance and the way he has ensured safety and security of the country and its citizens, he said. India today has become a very well recognized global power, being respected by all, he said.

PTI