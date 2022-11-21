 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Son of the soil theory in Gujarat is working in favour of the BJP: Sanjay Kumar

Nov 21, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

Moneycontrol spoke to Sanjay Kumar, professor at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies about political stakes in the ongoing Gujarat election, what it means for key political parties, policy issues being contested, and any impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

File image of PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat ahead of the 2022 state assembly elections (Source: PIB)

Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, goes to the polls in the first week of December. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power in the state for more than two and half decades, edging out its principal rival Congress out of the electoral running. This year, however, the traditionally bipolar race has become a three-way contest with the entry of the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sanjay Kumar, professor at the New Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), spoke about the political stakes in the ongoing Gujarat election, what it means for the key political parties, what policy issues it is being contested on, and the impact if any it will have on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

CSDS-Lokniti conducted a series of governance surveys in poll-bound Gujarat last month. Kumar too travelled to the state to gauge its political pulse. Edited excerpts:

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years now. Why do you think it continues to dominate the state’s politics and why has the Congress fallen behind?

I think BJP has a very strong party structure in Gujarat which has been there for a very long time now, including the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). Ever since Narendra Modi became the prime minister, the BJP has become more entrenched in the state because of the question of identity. Gujaratis take pride in ‘their person’ being the PM of the country and that they need to strengthen his hand.

So even if some people may have unease with the (current) state government, they still want to vote for the BJP. The question of identity is playing a very strong role. This is the reason the Congress is lagging behind despite having a sizeable support base of 38-40 percent vote share in the past.