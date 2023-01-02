 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sheezan Khan being falsely implicated in Tunisha Sharma death case, claims his family

Jan 02, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Actor Sheezan Khan's family members on Monday claimed he was being falsely implicated in the case of death of co-star Tunisha Sharma by the latter's mother.

Addressing a press conference, Khan's mother and two sisters said Sharma was "like their family member" and alleged the deceased actor's mother used to force her to work even as Tunisha wanted to enjoy life.

Sharma, 21, who acted in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar on December 24. Khan was arrested on December 25 on the charge of abetting her suicide.

Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma last week said her daughter's death could be a case of murder, and also accused Khan and his family of trying to force her daughter into religious conversion.

She also claimed that Tunisha had checked the mobile phone of Khan, with whom she was in a relationship but broke up recently, and found his WhatsApp chats with some other woman.

When Tunisha confronted Khan about it, he slapped her, stating that she was free to do whatever she wanted, Vanita Sharma had alleged.