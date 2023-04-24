 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seven airports will have to install CT X-Ray machines by end of this year

Ameya Joshi
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Airports with over 50 lakh passengers will have to install the new X-ray machines. Airports have been at the receiving end, especially on social media, for the slow passage at the security check and other bottlenecks. Sadly, these bottlenecks are not under the control of airport operators.

Mumbai International Airport

On Saturday, the Times of India reported that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has asked big airports to install full body scanners and X-ray Computed Tomography (CTX) machines by December 31, 2023. The report states that airports which handle over 50 lakh passengers annually have been asked to install these machines.

What is CT X-ray?

X-ray Computed Tomography (CT) machines are a non-destructive technique for visualising interior features within solid objects, and for obtaining digital information on their 3-D geometries and properties.

The images are sliced into smaller ones, corresponding to a specific thickness. While a typical digital image is composed of pixels (picture elements), a CT slice image is composed of voxels (volume elements).  A complete volumetric representation of an object is obtained by acquiring a contiguous set of CT slices.