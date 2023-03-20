 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC refuses to accept Centre's sealed cover note on payment of OROP dues

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

"We need to put an end to this sealed cover practice in the Supreme Court... This is fundamentally contrary to basic process of fair justice," said a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to accept the Centre's sealed cover note about its views on the payment of One Rank One Pension (OROP) arrears to ex-service personnel.

"I am personally averse to sealed covers. There has to be transparency in court... This is about implementing orders. What can be secret here," the CJI said.

The bench is currently hearing the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement's (IESM) plea over payment of OROP dues.