SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear plea of Bilkis Bano against remission to 11 convicts

Dec 14, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was urged by lawyer Shobha Gupta, appearing for Bano, that another bench was needed to be constituted to hear the case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain submissions seeking an early setting up of a fresh bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts by the Gujarat government in her gang-rape case.

"The writ (petition) will be listed. Please, do not keep mentioning the same thing again and again. It is very irritating," the CJI said.

Supreme Court judge Bela M Trivedi on Tuesday recused herself from hearing a plea filed by Bano.

The CJI will now have to set up a fresh bench, to which Justice Trivedi will not be a part, to hear Bano's case.

All the 11 convicts were granted remission by the state government and released on August 15 this year.