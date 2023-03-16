 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC extends protection from arrest to Ambience Group promoter in money laundering case

Mar 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), represented by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, opposed the grant of relief before a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai saying the person who siphoned off hundreds of crores of rupees should not be granted bail allegedly on fake medical grounds.

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended by four weeks the protection from arrest granted to Ambience Group promoter Raj Singh Gehlot in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 800 crore.

"I wonder why all these economic offenders are always hospitalised after the filing of the case. Otherwise they are hale and hearty," the law officer told the bench which also comprised justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol.

The submissions were opposed by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Gehlot.