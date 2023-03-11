 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Rumours', says Tejashwi on ED claims that Rs 600 cr 'proceeds of crime' detected during raids

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

The RJD leader, who is currently away in Delhi beside his wife who is expecting their first child, also said the BJP will be left embarrassed if he made public the "panchnama" (seizure list) signed after the raids.

"Let them make public the panchnama (seizure list) signed after the raids. If we do so on our own, think of the embarrassment that these BJP leaders will have to face", said Tejashwi Yadav, (File image)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday dubbed as "rumours" the claim of the Enforcement Directorate that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 600 crore were detected during searches on premises owned by him and close family members.

"Just recall, in 2007, transactions worth Rs 8,000 crore, including a mall and hundreds of land plots, were alleged", tweeted Yadav, in an obvious reference to the alleged land-for-hotels scam pertaining to his father Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister.

Now facing the heat in the land-for-jobs 'scam' pertaining to, roughly, the same period, Yadav also recalled his name being linked to a mall seized in Gurugram, which turned out to be owned by a private company.