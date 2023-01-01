 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RK Krishnakumar, Ratan Tata's trusted aide and former Tata Sons director, passes away

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

In 2009, the central government awarded Kumar the fourth highest civilian honour Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian Trade and industry.

Tata Group veteran and former Tata Sons director RK Krishnakumar passed away in Mumbai on January 1 due to cardiac arrest, who rose through the ranks at the sprawling conglomerate during a career spanning five decades.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran while speaking on his demise said that they "will sorely miss him".

A confidant of Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, Krishna Kumar remained a member of Tata Administrative Service and continued to serve in Ratan Tata's consultancy firm, RNT Associates, and with the group's other charitable trusts, which hold 66 percent stake in Tata Sons.

Expressing his condolences in a statement, Chandrasekaran said, "R. Krishnakumar was a veteran Tata leader who made an enormous contribution to the Tata Group over his lifetime. I had the good fortune of knowing him and what stood out was his deep sense of compassion as a human being. He always wanted to help the less privileged and positively impact their lives. We pray for his departed soul and will sorely miss him."

Key achievements

Kumar held important positions at several group companies and was particularly influential in determining the future of the company's packaged consumer goods division, Tata Tea. Tetley, a British tea manufacturer three times the size of the acquirer, was purchased by Tata Tea (now Tata Consumer Products Ltd) for an astonishing sum of money at the time—£271 million—in the year 2000. Tata Tea's vice-chairman at the time was Krishna Kumar. Tata Tea gained international recognition thanks to the deal, which at the time was the largest cross-border acquisition by an Indian company. He was instrumental in the purchase and integration of additional businesses, such as Grand Tea & Coffee in Russia and Eight O'Clock Coffee in the US.