Risky Rubbish: E-waste collectors, handlers at risk due to lack of safety practices

Varsha Torgalkar
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

PV modules and batteries contain reusable metals such as silicon, aluminium, copper, nickel, iron, and rare metals like cobalt and lithium. Handling these without proper guidelines can cause health problems.

Representative image of e-waste. Image source: Shutterstock

Santosh Yadav, 27, dismantles solar waste, such as damaged and degraded photovoltaic  (PV) modules, with his hands at an informal e-waste disposal unit in Pune’s Juna Bazaar. He doesn’t wear any safety gear: no gloves, helmet, boots, or goggles. A migrant from Uttar Pradesh, he has not received any training on how to dismantle and segregate solar waste, just picked up some tips from his co-workers.

“My hands regularly get cut and bleed while dismantling solar waste,” says Yadav. “But I have to continue working to earn wages.”

Mohsin Shaikh, an e-waste scrap dealer, says there are many informal units dealing with solar waste in the Juna Bazar, Kudalwadi and Moshi.

“People prefer to sell us solar waste, or for that matter all scrap, as we pay more,” says Shaikh. “If they give it to waste-pickers, they don’t get money.”