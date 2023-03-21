 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Restore Red notice against Choksi: CBI to Interpol body; Opposition uproar over revocation

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

The statement was issued by the CBI a day after the media reported the CCF decision that came as a setback to Indian investigating agencies and triggered a huge political uproar.

Mehul Choksi is wanted in the Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud in Punjab National Bank

The CBI has asked an Interpol body to restore the Red Notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, saying its decision to drop his name from the list was based on mere "imaginary conjunctures and unproven surmises" and had serious shortcomings, overreach of mandate and mistakes.

Red Notice is the highest level of alert by the 195-member strong International Police cooperation organisation Interpol to locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) removed Choksi's name from the Red Notice list in November 2022. The removal of the notice means Choksi can freely travel out of Antigua and Barbuda where he is holed up after fleeing from India in 2018.

