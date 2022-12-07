 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

RBI Monetary Policy | Read full text of Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

The six-member monetary policy committee raised the key lending repo rate to 6.25 percent in a majority decision. Five of the six members voted in favour of the increase

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) on December 7 hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points to curb soaring inflation.

The repo rate, the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, now stands at 6.25 percent.

The central bank maintained its maintained the consumer price index (CPI) inflation forecast for FY23 at 6.7 percent, while it lowered the real FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8 percent from 7 percent. Inflation is expected to remain above 4 percent in the next 12 months.

Read the full text of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech:

As we come to the end of yet another turbulent year, the global economy is still marred by profound shocks and unprecedented uncertainty. Mixed signals are emanating from the geopolitical situation and financial market volatility. In the beginning of this year (2022), just as the COVID-19 pandemic was receding, the war in Ukraine overwhelmed the world in a black swan moment and fundamentally altered the global economic outlook. Surges in food and energy prices and shortages in key staples have severely affected the poorer sections across the world. Though international food, energy and other commodity prices have eased moderately in recent times, inflation remains high and broad-based. The IMF has projected that more than one-third of the global economy will contract this year or next year. While no country is spared the ill-effects of such large shocks, emerging market economies(EMEs), especially the ones dependent on food, energy and commodity imports, have been the worst affected.
2. Looking beyond the pandemic and the war, fragmentation in trade, finance and technology is also adding to the forces of deglobalisation. Supply chains are being redrawn on considerations of geopolitical security, leading to ‘reshoring’ and ‘friend-shoring’. Food and energy security, together with climate change, have become the biggest challenges to the world.

3. In this hostile international environment, the Indian economy remains resilient, drawing strength from its macroeconomic fundamentals. Our financial system remains robust and stable. Banks and corporates are healthier than before the crisis. Bank credit is growing in double digits for 8 months now. India is widely seen as a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy world. Yet, our inflation remains elevated, as in most parts of the world. Global spillovers continue to impart high volatility and
uncertainty.