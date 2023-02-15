 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Ration shops must move with time to be modern outlets; Govt exploring options to make them viable: Food Secretary

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

The food ministry on Wednesday held a workshop in the national capital to deliberate upon further initiatives to make fair price shops (FPS) more vibrant and a more financially viable organisation.

The Centre has written to States to allow ration shop dealers to keep non-PDS items such as FMCG products and many states have already allowed, Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said. (Representational image)

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Wednesday said the government is exploring various options to make ration shops vibrant, modern and viable by enabling them to offer more products and services apart from running PDS operations.

The food ministry on Wednesday held a workshop in the national capital to deliberate upon further initiatives to make fair price shops (FPS) more vibrant and a more financially viable organisation.

The secretary stressed that fair price shops should move with time and become "modern outlets" and said these ration shops dealers can start functioning as common service centres (CSCs). Already 60,000 dealers have become CSCs and they could also be banking correspondents.

The Centre has written to States to allow ration shop dealers to keep non-PDS items such as FMCG products and many states have already allowed, he said.