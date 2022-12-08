 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Ransomware attack on AIIMS Delhi servers deliberate, targeted; NIA probe on: MoS IT

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 09:03 PM IST

Chandrasekhar, last week, had said the ransomware attack on the servers of AIIMS Delhi was a conspiracy.

File image of AIIMS, New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the "deliberate and targeted" ransomware attack on the servers of AIIMS Delhi, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

"I can't comment on that as it is a subject matter of an investigation by the NIA...It is pretty clear that it is a deliberate and targeted effort...a ransomware attack on AIIMS' system... and NIA is investigating it," Chandrasekhar said on the sidelines of the CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2022.

The minister further said the NIA "will be in a position to comment on it when they are ready".

Chandrasekhar, last week, had said the ransomware attack on the servers of AIIMS Delhi was a conspiracy.

"It is clearly a conspiracy, and it has been planned by forces that are pretty significant. It is a sophisticated ransomware attack. We will wait for the outcome of CERTin and NIA (investigations) before we come to conclusion on who is behind the ransomware attack," Chandrasekhar had said on December 2.

In a ransomware attack, cybercriminals lock access to data or a device and promise to unlock it after they are paid the desired ransom.