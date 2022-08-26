 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Rameshwar Thakur sworn in as HP Public Service Commission chairman

PTI
Aug 26, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST

The oath was administered by Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

IPS officer Rameshwar Singh Thakur on Friday took oath as the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

The oath was administered by Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was present on the occasion.

Rameshwar Singh Thakur has served in the prime minister's security detail for nine years and was honoured with the President's Medal in 2016. He joined the police service in 1990, prior to which he served in the Army. Former IAS officer Rakesh Sharma, Colonel Rakesh Sharma (retired) and Dr Nain Singh were also administered oath as members of the HPPSC.

Dr Singh retired from the department of education in Himachal Pradesh University in June. As per a notification issued by the state government, Rameshwar Singh Thakur will get a term of six years or till he attains the age of 62, whichever is earlier.

PTI
TAGS: #Chairman #Himachal Pradesh #Public Service Commission #Rameshwar Thakur
first published: Aug 26, 2022 05:35 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.