Rajasthan reaches consensus with protesting doctors on Health Bill

Ayushman Kumar
Apr 04, 2023 / 08:24 PM IST

T. Ravikant, Principal Secretary, Medical Education Department, who held the talks with protesting doctors told Moneycontrol that the government will include suggestions given by doctors in the rules.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on April 4 announced that a consensus has been reached with protesting doctors over the Right to Health Bill.

Gehlot wrote on Twitter that Rajasthan was set to become the first state in the country to implement the Health Act.

The agreement marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing negotiations between the state government and doctors' associations and brings the protests to an end.

The logjam between protesting doctors and Rajasthan government came to an end after an MoU streamlining the provisions of the Right to Health in private hospital was agreed upon.