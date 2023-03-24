 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha has uncanny resemblance to another Indian MP's expulsion

Danish Khan
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST

Indian history: In December 1978, Lok Sabha became the first house of representatives to send a former Prime Minister to jail.

It remains to be seen what exactly happens to Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary seat - he was an MP from Wayanad in Kerala. (File photo by Sidheeq via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

The swift and dramatic disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament (MP) bears a close resemblance to what happened to Indira Gandhi in 1978. Just like Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, too, lost her membership of the Lok Sabha just days after returning from a trip to the UK. In an earlier piece we had recounted the similarities between the UK tours of Rahul Gandhi in March 2023 and that of Indira Gandhi in November 1978.

Taking that analysis forward, the similarity seems to extend even after they returned to India. Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified on the basis of a judgment by a Surat court in which he was found guilty of criminal defamation for a statement he made in 2019. The verdict came on 23 March, just over two weeks after he returned from London. In the case of Indira Gandhi, she was expelled from Lok Sabha and sent to jail on 19 December 1978, after returning from the UK three weeks before.

Indira Gandhi’s expulsion happened based on a resolution tabled by the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai on December 14, 1978, and voted by the house. During the debate she had told Parliament that she was prepared to go to jail. When the resolution was put to vote, 279 MPs voted in its favour, while 138 went against it. Lok Sabha thus became the first house of representatives to send a former Prime Minister to jail. Indira Gandhi became the first former Prime Minister to be hauled under the breach of privilege charge in a democracy. Her aide R.K. Dhawan and former CBI director D. Sen were also committed to jail along with her.

