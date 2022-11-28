 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Professor calls student by terrorist's name; suspended

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST

The student and the professor of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) sorted out the issue after the professor tendered an apology.

A professor of a private university at Manipal in Udupi district has been suspended after a video of him calling a Muslim student by a terrorist's name went viral on the social media.

However, after the video of the student confronting the professor for his remark went viral on social media, the university suspended the professor and initiated a probe.

The college has debarred the professor from taking classes till the enquiry is over.

In the video, the student is purportedly seen questioning the assistant professor of the department for the unsavoury comment. The professor is seen clarifying that he said it in a humorous tone.

"26/11 is not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this everyday is not funny, sir", the student retorts. "You can't joke about my religion, that too in a derogatory manner," he says.