President to appoint CEC, ECs on advise of committee comprising PM, LoP & CJI: SC

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

The apex court said if the LoP in the Lok Sabha is not there, then the leader of the single largest opposition party will be in the committee to appoint the CEC and ECs.

This practice will be enforced until a law in this regard is made by the Parliament, Justice KM Joseph said.