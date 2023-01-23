 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM prioritizing energy sector in North East: Hardeep Puri

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 11:42 PM IST

The prime minister's priority is to put the region in the high growth trajectory and as such he is putting great emphasis on the energy sector, Puri said while participating at the run-up to the India Energy Week event in Guwahati tonight.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised the energy sector of the North East, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Guwahati on Monday.

The prime minister's priority is to put the region in the high growth trajectory and as such he is putting great emphasis on the energy sector, Puri said while participating at the run-up to the India Energy Week event  in Guwahati tonight.

Without giving any detail, the Union minister said several big projects in the sector are also in the pipeline in the region.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas minister was also present at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and the Assam government to set up three bamboo nurseries that were signed on the occasion.