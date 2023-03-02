 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue today

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST

It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy.

The eighth edition of the Dialogue will be held from March 2-4.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on March 2," the MEA said.