PM Modi visit Mumbai on January 19, launch infra projects: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mumbai on 19th January 2023 to inaugurate multiple infrastructure projects and make a few announcements ahead of the civic polls, Mid Day reported on January 12.

PM Modi's visit will launch the poll campaign, even though the scheduling of polls depends on the Supreme Court decision, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Reportedly, the remaining stretches of the Metro line 2A and Metro 7 are ready to be launched, the initial leg of which was thrown open by the erstwhile MVA government in April 2022.

Another project that is ready to commence is the Navi Mumbai Metro, which the PM might launch. However, the launch date for the same has not been finalised yet.

PM may also lay a foundation for a cancer hospital that is meant to be set up in Thane, the Chief Minister’s Assembly Constituency.

Apart from the city’s metro project, the Shinde Sena-BJP government has commenced the beautification of the city parallel to the civic elections. This drive is being broadcasted on a massive scale with the PM’s branding. With Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the mastermind behind this initiative, him and the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis share the branding space aside the PM. A lot of work is being carried out at several points simultaneously across the city, most of which is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi.

Moneycontrol News

