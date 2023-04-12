PM Modi to launch development projects in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects, including an AIIMS and three medical colleges built at a cost of around Rs 14,300 crore, during a visit to Assam on Friday.

Among other projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a bridge on the Brahmaputra river connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi and also launch the beautification exercise of Rang Ghar, Sivasaga, a statement said.

One of the highlights of Modi's visit will be a mega Bihu dance which will feature more than 10,000 performers.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launch 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries. He will attend a programme to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Guwahati High Court at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

In the evening, the statement said, Modi will reach Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati to preside over a public function where he will witness the Bihu programme and also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects. The operationalisation of AIIMS, Guwahati will mark a momentous occasion for the state of Assam and the entire North-East region, it said, asserting that this is a testimony of Modi's commitment to strengthening health infrastructure across the country. Related stories 29 of current 30 CMs are crorepatis: ADR analysis

Domestic aviation industry on recovery path; passenger traffic 60% higher in FY23

Puravankara clocks highest-ever sales of Rs 3,107 crore in FY23 The foundation stone of this hospital was also laid by Modi in May 2017. Built at a cost of over Rs 1,120 crore, the AIIMS Guwahati is a state-of-the-art Hospital having capacity of 750 beds, including 30 AYUSH beds. This hospital will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students and will provide world class health facilities to the people of north east. The three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar have been built at a cost of about Rs 615 crore, Rs 600 crore and Rs 535 crore respectively. Each medical college will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students, it said. The ceremonial launch of 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign is a step towards realising Modi's vision of reaching out to every beneficiary to ensure 100 percent saturation of welfare schemes, it said. The prime minister will distribute Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to three representative beneficiaries, which will be followed by the distribution of about 1.1 crore AB-PMJAY cards in all districts of the state. Laying the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) is a step towards realising Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmnirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' in the areas related to health, it said. During the programme at the high court, Modi will launch a mobile application 'Assam Cop' designed by the Assam Police. The app will facilitate accused and vehicle search from the database of Crime and Criminal Network Tracking System (CCTNS) and the VAHAN national register, it said.

PTI