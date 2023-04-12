 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to launch development projects in Assam

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

Among other projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a bridge on the Brahmaputra river connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi and also launch the beautification exercise of Rang Ghar, Sivasaga, a statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects, including an AIIMS and three medical colleges built at a cost of around Rs 14,300 crore, during a visit to Assam on Friday.

Among other projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a bridge on the Brahmaputra river connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi and also launch the beautification exercise of Rang Ghar, Sivasaga, a statement said.

One of the highlights of Modi's visit will be a mega Bihu dance which will feature more than 10,000 performers.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launch 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries. He will attend a programme to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Guwahati High Court at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.