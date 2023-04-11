PM Modi to inaugurate new campus of only medical college for UT Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

The institute, which had been operating from a leased building, is now set to shift to its own campus spread across 35 acres in Silvassa. It has become a beacon of hope and a symbol of growing aspirations of the people of the region, around 40 per cent of whom are tribals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on April 17 the new campus of the NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, the only medical college in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The institute, which had been operating from a leased building, is now set to shift to its own campus spread across 35 acres in Silvassa. It has become a beacon of hope and a symbol of growing aspirations of the people of the region, around 40 per cent of whom are tribals.

Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone of the medical college in 2019.

The infrastructure has come up at a cost of Rs 203 crore and features state-of-the-art amenities such as a multi-storey library, academic block with four lecture halls and an auditorium, club house, residential accommodation for faculty and hostels for students, and provision for outdoor and indoor games.