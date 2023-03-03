 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on developing tourism in mission mode

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi will address the participants via a video conferencing link.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode' on Friday, officials said.

It is part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

The Union Budget has stated that promotion of tourism will be taken up in mission mode, with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships.