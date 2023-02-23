 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to address 12 post-budget webinars starting today

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

In a statement, the finance ministry said the Prime Minister will address 12 post-budget webinars, which will be held between February 23 and March 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address stakeholders on various announcements made in the Union Budget 2023-24, starting with a webinar on green growth on Thursday.

The webinar with stakeholders of agriculture and cooperatives would be held on February 24, followed by skilling and education a day after.

These webinars to be addressed by the prime minister will include that on infrastructure, financial sector, health and medical research, women empowerment and Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS).