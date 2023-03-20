 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

The Japanese prime minister arrived in Delhi around 8 am on Monday for a nearly 27-hour visit to ramp up bilateral ties in a range of areas and explore convergence between India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7 to address various global problems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida to expand India-Japan strategic partnership for a peaceful, stable and prosperous post-Covid world.

The Japanese prime minister arrived in Delhi around 8 am on Monday for a nearly 27-hour visit to ramp up bilateral ties in a range of areas and explore convergence between India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7 to address various global problems.

Ahead of the talks, officials said the focus on the bilateral front would be to enhance cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade and investment, and high technologies.

"PM @narendramodi welcomed PM @kishida230 of Japan ahead of bilateral delegation level talks. An opportunity for leaders to review progress in our bilateral ties and further expand the India-Japan Partnership for a peaceful, stable and prosperous post-COVID world," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.