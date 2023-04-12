 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi flags off Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Addressing the launch event, Modi said the Vande Bharat Express enriches the spirit of 'India First, Always First'.

Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday flagged off Rajasthan's first and the country's 15th Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing.

"It has become synonymous with development, modernity, self-reliance and stability. The Vande Bharat Express will immensely benefit the tourism industry of Rajasthan," he said.

"Fortunate to flag off the sixth Vande Bharat Express in the last two months," Modi added.