PM Modi credits 'Mann ki Baat' for transforming issues into people's movements

Moneycontrol News
Apr 30, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

PM Modi also stated that "Mann ki Baat" is not just a program, but a spiritual journey that enables him to connect with the people and find solutions.

In the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat" on April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the issues he raised in the program, such as 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi, and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', have become people's movements.

The radio broadcast allows him to remain connected to the feelings of millions of Indians, he said.

"Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates India's positivity and people," he said.