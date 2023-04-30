PM Modi credits 'Mann ki Baat' for transforming issues into people's movements

In the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat" on April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the issues he raised in the program, such as 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi, and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', have become people's movements.

The radio broadcast allows him to remain connected to the feelings of millions of Indians, he said.

Modi also stated that "Mann ki Baat" is not just a program, but a spiritual journey that enables him to connect with the people and find solutions.

"Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates India's positivity and people," he said.

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the "mann ki baat" of crores of Indians and an expression of their feelings. During the 100th episode, Modi also had a telephonic conversation with some people who were featured earlier on the broadcast for their unique initiatives. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union ministers, listened to Modi's address at different places as the ruling party went all out to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect. The BJP had earlier said nearly four lakh venues would be set up for people to listen to the prime minister's broadcast.

Moneycontrol News