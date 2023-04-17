 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Gatishakti NMP evaluates 76 key Central infra projects; leads to cost savings of Rs 5.14 lakh crore

Meghna Mittal
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:07 PM IST

Using the NMP, 156 infra gaps relating to first- and last-mile connectivity of major sectors of the economy have been identified by the relevant ministries in coordination with the DPIIT.

The PM Gatishakti National Master Plan (NMP) has completed the evaluation of 76 central government key infrastructure projects relating to railways, roads and transport, etc. worth Rs 5.14 lakh crore over the past one year, leading to cost savings, providing connectivity through the shortest route, and minimising intersections with forest cover, a top official of commerce ministry said.

PM Gatishakti NMP, launched on October 13, 2021, is a geographic information system (GIS)-enabled platform that integrates the data layers of infrastructure of roads, railway lines, ports, inland waterways, telecom lines, and power lines onto a single portal. The NMP platform enables integrated planning for multimodal logistics and supports data-based decision-making.

“We have held four meetings to identify the pain points. The fifth meeting on port-related connectivity issues will be held with chairmen of all ports soon,” Commerce Ministry Special Secretary Sumita Dawra told reporters at a media briefing.

“So far, 22 states have integrated their land records with Gatishakti NMP. Also, 14 social sector ministries / departments have been boarded on to the NMP platform and are in advanced stages of integration to utilise the PM Gatishakti mechanism,” she said.