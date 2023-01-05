PM addresses first All India Annual State Ministers Conference on water resources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first All India Annual State Ministers’ Conference on water through a video conference today, the theme of which was ‘Water Vision@2047’.

The aim of this conference was to bring together some key policymakers for discussion in order to harness water resources for sustainable as well as human development.

In this speech, the prime minister highlighted the importance of the first All India Conference of Water Ministers of the country. He shed light upon the work done by the country in various areas for water security. Water Vision@2047 is an important dimension of the journey of Amrit Kaal for the next 25 years,” he said.

The PM highlighted the fact that success does not come from the government alone, he drew attention to the role that the public, social organisations as well as civil societies are meant to play. He stated that the greatest advantage of public participation is awareness created amongst the masses regarding the efforts put in and the money spent on the same.

“When the public is associated with a campaign, they also get to know the seriousness of the work. Due to this, a sense of ownership also comes in the public towards any scheme or campaign,” the PM said. In the same way, he also stated the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan as an example for public participation and initiative.

“We can organise ‘Water Awareness Festivals’ or an event related to water awareness can be added to the fairs held at the local level,” Modi said. He laid stress on the involvement of the younger generation, making them aware of the same via curriculums in their syllabus to activities in their school. He also informed that the country is building 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district and 25,000 have been built so far.

Highlighting the success of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ as a major developmental parameter for a state to provide water to every household, the PM remarked that while some states have done a good job, the rest are moving forward in the same direction, He proposed that Gram Panchayats lead the Jal Jeevan Mission, along with certifying that clean water is available once the same is completed. “Every Gram Panchayat can also submit a monthly or quarterly report online stating the number of houses that are getting tap water in the village.” Highlighting the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, the prime minister reiterated that such campaigns should become an essential part of state governments and should be evaluated annually. Under the campaign for rainwater harvesting, drives are conducted for making check dams and water harvesting pits. It also looks into removal of encroachments and desilting of tanks. By making the Namami Gange Mission a template, other states can also start similar campaigns for the conservation of rivers. It is the responsibility of every state to make water a subject of cooperation and coordination, the prime minister said. The all-India water ministers' meet on the theme 'Water Vision@2047' brings together key policy makers to discuss "ways to harness water resources for sustainable development", the government has said. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry is organising the national level conference on water in Bhopal on Thursday and Friday.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE